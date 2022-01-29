Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030,827 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.02% of Qurate Retail worth $42,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,978,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 424,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 727,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 124,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

QRTEA opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

