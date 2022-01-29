RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 161.6% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in RADCOM by 75.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in RADCOM by 150.5% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.86 on Friday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $151.29 million, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.09.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

