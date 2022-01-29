Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $279.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XELA. B. Riley cut their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Transier bought 163,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $199,592.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 356,600 shares of company stock worth $475,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

