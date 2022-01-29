Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,250. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $99.92 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 135.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 31.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 78.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.