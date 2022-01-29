Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the December 31st total of 639,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 123,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of -0.97. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

