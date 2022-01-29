Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.32 million and $1,734.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.42 or 0.06784336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.38 or 0.99980192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

