Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

OMP opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.62. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

OMP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

