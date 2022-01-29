Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of GEL opened at $11.00 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.