Raymond James & Associates Has $280,000 Stock Position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 203,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 133,006 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HZON opened at $9.80 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

