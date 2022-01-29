Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Shares in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Lantern Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $6.32 on Friday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

