Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 32,939 Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Volta Inc – Class A as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

