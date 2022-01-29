Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,241 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

ARDC stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.