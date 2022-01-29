Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,197 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Big Lots were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 172,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 48,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

