Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Buy”

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $104.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

