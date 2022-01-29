Raymond James Raises Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Price Target to $100.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $621.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

