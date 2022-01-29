RBG Holdings plc (RBGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from RBG’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RBG stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. RBG has a 52 week low of GBX 68.10 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.95 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.99.

Get RBG alerts:

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.