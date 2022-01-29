RBG Holdings plc (RBGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from RBG’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RBG stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. RBG has a 52 week low of GBX 68.10 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.95 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.99.
About RBG
