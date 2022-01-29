REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of RGNX opened at $25.72 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

