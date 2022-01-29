Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of RGA opened at $112.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after acquiring an additional 508,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

