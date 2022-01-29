Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $159.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $156.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.56.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $151.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,553,000 after buying an additional 154,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

