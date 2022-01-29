Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.