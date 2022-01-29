RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $155.99 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -56.92%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

