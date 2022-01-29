Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LendingTree, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of LendingTree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.75 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.43.

Shares of TREE opened at $114.82 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average is $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,610,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LendingTree by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

