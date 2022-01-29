Reviewing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 4 2 0 2.14 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.68 $700.41 million $5.15 3.99 IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 244.95 -$26.75 million ($3.00) -6.67

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 51.74% 6.98% 3.98% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,112.07% -134.58% -115.53%

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

