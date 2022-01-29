REVV Hits Market Cap of $28.31 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $28.31 million and $3.64 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00108404 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

