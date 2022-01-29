Rinet Co LLC Acquires 3,110 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 431,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,663,000.

IWR opened at $74.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.92 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

