Rinet Co LLC Buys New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 7.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 715.9% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 105,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after buying an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $800,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,185,230. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.96. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

