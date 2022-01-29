Rinet Co LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $443.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.18 and a 200-day moving average of $454.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

