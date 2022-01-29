Rinet Co LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 7.5% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $39,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

