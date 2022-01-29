Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of RHI opened at $110.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 128,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

