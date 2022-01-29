Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $42.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

