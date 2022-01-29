RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.99

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as 7.99 and last traded at 8.04, with a volume of 345499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 8.48.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RocketLab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.00.

Get RocketLab alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The firm had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.