Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $381.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.24.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.60 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day moving average of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.