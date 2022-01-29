Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $381.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.24.
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.60 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day moving average of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
