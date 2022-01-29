Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Announces Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $51.07. 590,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,368. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

