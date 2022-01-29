Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

