Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.