Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

