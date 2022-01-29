Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Warren East Acquires 20,422 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Warren East bought 20,422 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £23,485.30 ($31,685.51).
Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren East bought 19,931 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £23,518.58 ($31,730.41).
- On Friday, November 26th, Warren East purchased 17,149 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £23,665.62 ($31,928.79).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 113.02 ($1.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
