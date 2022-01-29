Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Warren East Acquires 20,422 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Warren East bought 20,422 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £23,485.30 ($31,685.51).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren East bought 19,931 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £23,518.58 ($31,730.41).

On Friday, November 26th, Warren East purchased 17,149 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £23,665.62 ($31,928.79).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 113.02 ($1.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08.

RR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.57) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.17 ($1.81).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

