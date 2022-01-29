Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,163 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after buying an additional 240,093 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $103.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

