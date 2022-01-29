Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 200 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $117.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $121.12.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

