Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €155.88 ($177.13).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €63.46 ($72.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.75. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is €96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.96.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

