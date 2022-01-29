Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$24.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.82.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.