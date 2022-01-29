Royal Bank of Canada Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $273.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

NSC stock opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.21. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $236.10 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

