Royal Bank of Canada Raises Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target to GBX 190

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SECCF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

