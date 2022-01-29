Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.47 ($81.22).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €51.76 ($58.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is €59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($83.36).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

