Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.33 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $34.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,426,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

