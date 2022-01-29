Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.63

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 2311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

RUBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

