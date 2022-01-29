Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 21,300 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.71% of Wayside Technology Group worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.69.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.