Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $763,000 Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

