Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $783,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

SMG stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

