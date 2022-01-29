Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,597 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

